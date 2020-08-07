Lucknow, August 7: The Army Chief called on the Uttar Pradesh at his residence on Friday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane a Ramayana, Hanuman Chalisa and a coin to as Ayodhya's 'prasad' (holy offering). On the other hand, Army Chief presented a memento to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya. Besides, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat among several others were present at the ceremony in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Ayodhya to See ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ Preparations.

The Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple.