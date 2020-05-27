Uttar Pradesh Cops Thrash Man in Agra For Not Wearing Helmet And Face Mask, Suspended After Video Surfaces

Agra Cops Thrash Man (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Agra, May 27: Two Uttar Pradesh policemen were filmed on camera beating a man relentlessly for not wearing helmet and face mask. The clip of the incident, which took place in Agra, shows two cops casing a local trader and assaulting him outside his house. According to a report by Times of India, the man had taken a U-turn from check post after seeing policemen. Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Relentlessly Thrashes Man in Etawah, Suspended; Video Goes Viral.

The suspended cops, identified as constable Rakesh Sharma and Dinesh, were on duty at check-post to keep a tab on public movement. After they saw, the man taking U-turn they started chasing him and charged him with baton after confronting him. UP Policemen Thrash Man, Drag Him on Road After Spat Over Traffic Rules Violation, Suspended; Video Goes Viral.

Agra Cops Thrash Man:

A senior police official told TOI both cops have been suspended for unruly behaviour. “This kind of behaviour is not acceptable. Both cops have behaviour is not acceptable. Both cops have been suspended,” SSP Agra Babloo Kumar said.