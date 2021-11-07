Lucknow, November 7: A man was allegedly murdered on Thursday night in Uttar Pradesh's Noida by two men, including the deceased's cousin. According to report, the deceased's cousin and one of the accused, identified as Rikendra Kumar, was allegedly in a relationship with the victim's wife and hence, differences started to brew between the duo. On Thursday, Kumar and his accomplice reportedly bludgeoned the victim to death. The accused duo was arrested by the police on Saturday. UP Shocker: Man Shot at During Brawl over Bursting of Crackers in Noida; 2 Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, police also suspects the role of the deceased's wife in his murder and are trying to locate and nab her. Report informs that the accused duo had called up the victim, identified as Santosh, to party on Diwali night. "They offered him drinks and when Santosh lost consciousness, the two suspects assaulted him with bricks. Santosh received critical injuries and died on the spot,”SHO Phase 2 Police Station, Sujeet Upadhyaya was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. UP Shocker: Woman Attacked over Argument about Filling of Water from Public Tap in Shahjahanpur, Dies.

Santosh's dead body was spotted by a passerby on Friday and the police was alerted about the incident. During investigation, the police picked up Kumar for questioning and he reportedly confessed to the crime. Following which he and his accomplice were arrested by the police. The police is also on the look out for the deceased's wife who is on the run.

