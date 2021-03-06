Aligarh, March 6: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by two minors in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. The two juveniles sexually assaulted the boy in the Lodha area of the district. The accused also threatened the victim not to tell anybody. They even gave Rs 20to the 13-year-old boy for not disclosing the crime. Mumbai Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted Inside Public Toilet, Police Launches Probe.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the boy had gone to the local market to purchase agriculture equipment, while he was harvesting mustard crops. The two youngsters also accompanied him. They allegedly took him to a nearby jungle and committed the crime. Pakistan: 10-Year-Old Minor Boy Sexually Assaulted by Teacher in Punjab.

The accused were known to the family of the victim. The boy’s father told police that he had never expected the juvenile to commit such a heinous act with his son. “When my wife visited their parents and complained, they did not even listen to her,” reported the media house quoting the father of the victim.

On Friday, the farmer took his son to a hospital for a check-up. A case under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the two minors. An investigation is currently underway.

