Kanpur (UP), Aug 6: A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Kanpur. The man reportedly had failed to fulfil his promise of gifting a bicycle to his sister on Raksha Bandhan.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Putti Lal of Khodanpurwa village, jumped in front of a moving train near Barrajpur railway station in Shivrajpur area. Uttar Pradesh: Three Siblings Commit Suicide After Mother's Death.

Putti's elder brother Suraj said, "Putti had promised our sister to gift a bicycle as Raksha Bandhan gift. But he was running short of money, and at last, he could not afford a bicycle. He was upset and probably took this extreme step because of this reason."

According to the family members, Putti went to sleep after dinner on Tuesday night but was found missing from the house on Wednesday morning.

As the family started searching for him, locals told them about a severed body lying on the railway tracks near Barrajpur railway station. They rushed to the spot and identified Putti.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, a senior police official said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).