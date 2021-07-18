Kanpur, July 18: An image of an Uttar Pradesh policeman allegedly overpowering a woman in Kanpur Dehat is going viral. The video of sub-inspector Mahendra Patel's altercation with the woman is being shared widely on various platforms of social media with a claim that the police officer pulled her to the ground and hit her. In the image which is going viral, the UP policeman could be seen sitting on the woman. However, the Kanpur Dehat police denied the allegations. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday. Meerut Policeman Seen Holding Baby in Objectionable Manner While Mediating Between 2 Groups, Probe Ordered After Images Go Viral.

According to the police, cops were attacked by the women of the family of Shivam Yadav, who had threatened a candidate in the panchayat elections. As per the Kanpur Dehat police, when the police team went to the village in search of Yadav, his relatives attacked the cops. During the search operation, Patel had an altercation with Yadav's wife in Durgadaspur village. The screenshot of the policeman sitting on the woman was also shared by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Uttar Pradesh: Cops Use Plastic Stool, Wicker Basket as Anti-Riot Gear in Unnao; Senior UP Police Officer Suspended.

Here Is The Video Shared By Kanpur Dehat Police:

Statement by Kanpur Dehat Police:

Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Chaudhary said the videos show that Patel, who is the in-charge of the Bhognipur police post, fell on the woman as she pulled him from his shirt's collar. However, according to Yadav's family, the police officer acted in an unruly manner as they rejected Patel's demands.

The official added that Yadav was gambling with a few friends and was caught by the police, but his mother and wife clung to him, which led to a scuffle between Patel and Yadav's wife Aarti. She told reporters that Patel slapped and then dragged her down to the ground. According to Aarti, Patel then sat on top of her and started hitting her badly. "Villagers intervened and rescued me," Aarti told reporters. She also alleged that Patel demanded money to release Yadav, and the family's refusal enraged him. Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)

