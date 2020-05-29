Uttar Pradesh: Priest and His Son Found Dead at Temple in Sambhal, Probe Ordered

Priest, His Son Found Dead at Temple in Sambhal (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, May 29: In a shocking incident, a Priest and his son was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a temple in Uttar Pradesh. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place in Sambhal city. The temple, where the duo were found dead, is located in a village under limits of Nakhasa police station. Yamuna Prasad, Sambhal SP informed that the incident looks like a suicide case and ensured of strict investigation into the matter. "Prima facie it appears to be case of suicide.Bodies are being sent for post-mortem. We're investigating the matter and further action will be taken", the official added. Two Priests Murdered at a Temple in UP's Bulandshahr, Accused Arrested; Police Suspect Revenge For Accused Being Scolded (Watch Video).

Earlier this month, a Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot dead in Sambhal's Shamshoi village following a dispute over road construction. According to details by Police, the duo had an argument over the construction of a road under the rural employment generation scheme MGNREGS in the village.



A similar murder was reported from Odisha on Thursday where a priest allegedly killed a 52-year-old man inside a temple premises in Cuttack. The priest surrendered himself before the police and confessed to the crime. He said he got an order from the Goddess in his dream to perform a human sacrifice to end the COVID-19 pandemic.