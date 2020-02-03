Uttar Pradesh: Senior Police Officer to Adopt One-Year-Old Daughter of Farrukhabad Hostage-Taker

Subhash Batham, the man who held 23 children hostage in Farrukhabad (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kanpur, February 3: A senior Police officer in Uttar Pradesh will adopt a one-year-old daughter of a man who was shot dead by cops for taking 23 children and his wife hostage at his home in Farrukhabad District of the state. After the incident, his wife was also thrashed by villagers. Later, she succumbed to injuries. Farrukhabad Hostage Horror Ends After 9 Hours Struggle As Police Kill Accuse; All 23 Children Rescued.

According to a report published in NDTV, Mohit Aggarwal, Inspector General of Police, Kanpur range has expressed a wish to adopt the daughter of the hostage-taker. Aggarwal told the media house that he wants her to become an IPS officer when she grows up. Farrukhabad Hostage Crisis: UP Administration Requests for NSG Deployment.

On January 29, Subhash Batham held 23 Children, including his daughter and his wife hostage for almost nine hours. Soon after getting the information, NSG, ATS and QRT teams were rushed to the Karsiya village which is about 40 km from Farukkhabad district headquarters. Batham was an accused in a 2001 murder. He had invited some children from the village to his house on the pretext of celebrating his daughter's birthday and then held them hostage at gunpoint.

Batham was killed in operation carried out by the UP police to rescue the children. His wife was lynched by locals. According to reports, after she was beaten up by the villagers, the woman was admitted to a hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.