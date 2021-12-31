Bareilly, December 31: In a tragic incident reported from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, a 21-year-old youth committed suicide by consuming poison on Thursday, reportedly after his elder brother eloped with a 19-year-old girl and the teenager’s parents subjected him and his mother to public humiliation over the elopement. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills His Two Kids, Dies by Suicide Over Dispute With Wife in Shamli

The deceased, identified as Pramod Kumar was a resident of Bareilly’s Bisharatganj area and was a potter by profession. He was upset over his brother’s decision to elope with the teenage girl.

According to a report in The Times of India, after they eloped, the girl’s family members humiliated him and his mother on Wednesday night. The following morning, he took poison. He was dashed to a private medical facility, where he died.

After the demise of his father Chatrapal in 2015, the youth relocated from his village to Bareilly city along with his family members, including his mother and three brothers namely Ghanshyam, Kamal and Sunil. The teenage girl with whom Kamal had an affair was from a different caste. Due to the caste difference, her parents did not approve of their relationship and warned Kamal to distance himself from her.

On Wednesday, Kamal eloped with the girl. In the night, the girl’s parents, along with some relatives of theirs, allegedly barged into his house to look for their daughter. Pramod was allegedly slapped by one of them. They demanded that Kamal and the girl be found in 24 hours. Bhopal Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Hangs Himself During Video Call With Relative In Habibganj

On the basis of a complaint filed by the girl’s family, a case of abduction has been lodged against Kamal and efforts are on to trace him. Pramod’s body was sent for post-mortem examination, according to a police officer.

