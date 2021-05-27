Kheri, May 27: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old labourer Budhai Lal from Uttar Pradesh's Baihrach district, poisoned his wife and two sons on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Kheri district. He also consumed the same poison and is now undergoing treatment in Kheri. The labourer reportedly took the extreme step after a quarrel with his wife.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Lal was working in Punjab but lost his job due to COVID-19 lockdown. His 26-year-old wife Nanhi Devi was living with her parents for the past few days in the Isanagar area of the Kheri district. Devi had even refused to stay at Lal's place in Baihrach district. Delhi Man Kills Wife, Later Hangs Himself at Farmhouse in Holambi Khurd; Probe Underway.

The victim's sons were of one and two years of age. At the time of the incident, the couple was alone with children as Lal's in-laws were gone to a neighbouring village. After receiving information, police reached the spot. Delhi: Man Kills Brother’s Wife in Civil Lines Area, Arrested.

"Later in the night, the man gave his wife and children a cold drink laced with poison. He also took the same drink. The woman and her kids soon died while the man is now critical at the district hospital," reported the media house quoting Kheri SSP Vijay Dhull as saying.

The forensic team was also called in. Lal was lying in a semi-conscious condition while his wife and sons were dead. He told police that he poisoned his wife and sons. Lal was then shifted to a local hospital. Police have started an investigation into the case.

