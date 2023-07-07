Shahjahanpur, July 7: A 22-year-old man was shot dead over an extramarital affair in the Madnapur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday. Ajay Pal was shot dead by Ravindra Singh and his brother Satyendra Singh in the Baria Kala village on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife After Argument Over His Extra-Marital Affair in Ujjain, Hides Body in Bed Trunk For 24 Hours; Arrested.

Pal was allegedly involved in an affair with Ravindra Singh's wife, he said. Ravindra Singh was arrested on Friday while his brother is absconding, the police said.