Lucknow, February 10: Three people have been arrested under the Mohanlalganj police station limits of Lucknow district, for allegedly killing their friend.

The three accused got their friend Ram Achal drunk and then beat him to death with a rod and threw his body in a well nearby. Thereafter, the three went missing. Uttar Pradesh: Illicit Relation Between Aunt-Nephew Leads to Murder in Dahar Village, Two Accused Arrested.

"The accused have been identified as Ram Sufal, 30, Rakesh Kumar, 25, Anurag a.k.a Sachin Singh, 20, all residents of Hulas Khera area in Mohanlalganj and have been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 302, 201, 34, 467, 468 and 471," a police spokesman.

According to the police, Ramachal was a cab driver having his own car. On February 1, he informed his wife about a booking he had received and left for the day. When he did not return even after three days, his wife, Suman, filed a missing person's report at the Mohanlalganj police station on February 4. With the help of mobile call records and a timely tip-off, the police arrested the accused from a place near Mau, Nahar Pulia. Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher Strangled to Death During Online Class in Gonda, Murder Caught on Camera; Police Arrest Two on Basis of Video.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they committed the crime for money. They killed Ram Achal with an iron rod and threw his body in a nearby well. They mortgaged his car with a jeweller for Rs 1 lakh and fled with the money. The body of victim Ram Achal was recovered from the well by the police and was sent for a post-mortem examination.

