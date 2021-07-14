Firozabad, July 14: A 32-year-old woman is battling for her life after she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and father-in-law. The incident took place on July 11 in Nai Basti locality under Sirsaganj police station of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. The victim was identified as Reena. An FIR has been registered against Reena's husband, Ashu Kushwah, his father, Pramod Kumar and sister-in-law, Sookhi. Dalit Youth Thrashed by Upper Caste Men in UP’s Firozabad, FIR Lodged.

According to Reena's family, she was not getting pregnant because her husband's sperm count was low. However, Ashu would blame Reena and his family members used to torture her for not conceiving, Reena's family alleged. They also accused Ashu of demanding dowry and said that they had given Rs 4 lakh to Ashu on the promise that he would treat Reena properly. However, Reena's sufferings did not end. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Set Ablaze by Boyfriend's Brother in Bulandshahr.

"My sister was beaten up and set ablaze by her husband and father-in-law on Sunday evening. Her neighbours informed us about her condition. We took her to the district hospital in critical condition. Doctors there referred her to Agra. With much difficulty, she recorded her statement," Reena's brother Ashok Kumar told TOI. Reena's in-laws have claimed that she committed suicide.

Based on the complaint lodged by Reena's father, police booked Ashu, his father and sister-in-law under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. "Primary investigation revealed that Reena had a troubled relationship with her husband and in-laws for several years. The incident was triggered by a fight over Reena talking on the phone with a relative," an officer said.

Reena is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Agra. Her condition is said to be critical. Cops are conducting further investigation into the matter.

