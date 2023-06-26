Lucknow, June 26: A 32-year-old woman underwent a heart surgery and also a c-section operation to deliver her twins. Doctors at the city-based Medanta Hospital successfully conducted the two operations.

The woman, who complained of breathlessness, was pregnant with twins through IVF. The patient had an obstruction in the right ventricular outflow. In view of her condition, she was referred from Varanasi to Medanta Lucknow.

“The right (side) heart that pumps blood into the lungs effortlessly had a severe obstruction. The woman was taken to the cardiothoracic operating theatre. Firstly, the gynaecology department team conducted the delivery and then the heart surgery was performed,” said Gaurang Mazumdar, the head of the cardiothoracic vascular surgery department.

Due to the obstruction, blood was not reaching her lungs properly. It was a tricky case that required a multi-specialty focus.

Counselling of the family was also done regarding the risk and procedure being adopted.

Akash Pandita, head of the neonatology department, said: “Babies born were 1,200 and 1,300 grams in weight (respectively) and had breathing problems initially. However, this was solved without the use of a ventilator.

"As the mother was not in the condition to breastfeed her twins, she was shown the two newborns via a video call. The woman has been discharged now. Her babies are healthy.” According to doctors, such patients fall into a special group where pregnancy is accompanied by features of heart failure.

