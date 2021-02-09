Dehradun, February 9: The Uttarakhand glacier burst on Sunday wreaked havoc as many died and several were trapped under the debris. The authorities have confirmed that rescuers have recovered 26 bodies from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and 170 people are still missing.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited ITBP hospital in Joshimath, Chamoli where injured people are admitted. Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Here Are Facts About Nanda Devi Glacier in Chamoli District.

An early survey of the damage caused by the glacier break and flood to Uttarakhand's Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower plant showed the dam has been "completely washed off". The main road between Joshimath and Tapovan, however, is intact. Construction work and hutments in the valley have been damaged.

Aparna Kumar, DIG Sector HQ, ITBP Dehradun said, "The operation was carried out the entire night and is under progress. A lot of debris has been removed. We have not been able to establish any contact till now."

Rescue Operation continues at Tapovan:

#WATCH | Rescue operation continues at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/eIeAkndKY9 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

It is said to be one of the worst disasters to hit the Himalayan region in eight years. The surging waters washed away homes, damaged two major dams, cut off 13 villages, and snapped crucial road links and bridges that connect far-flung areas in the mountainous region.

