Uttarakhand, August 15: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl's body was found in the Ganga river in Haridwar. The girl was missing since August 7. On August 9, her boyfriend, Monu Kumar, filed a kidnapping case against her family, reported Hindustan Times.

Reportedly, the girl was allegedly killed by her family members, and her body was thrown in the Ganga river in Haridwar, in a case of suspected hate crime, police said on Sunday. The girl’s father and brother have been booked in connection with the case, an official said. Uttarakhand: Dead Body of Deepa Giri’s Mother, Girl Who Performed Yoga With PM Narendra Modi on Yoga Day, Found in Nainital Lake.

Based on the complaint, a search operation was launched and the girl’s body was found in a sack in the river. The deceased father, Madan, and brother, Ravi, have been booked under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2022 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).