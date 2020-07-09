Ujjain, July 9: Vikas Dubey was arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday. Commenting on his arrest, mother Sarla Devi said, "Vikas Dubey's in-laws are in Madhya Pradesh. He visits the Ujjain Mahakal Temple every year. It doesn't matter what I say, the government is going to do what is appropriate."

Dubey was held at the Mahakali temple in Ujjain, where he had arrived in wee hours of the day for worship. The temple security guards, after doubting the "fake identity card" shown by him, took him to the nearest Mahakal police station. Vikas Dubey, Gangster Involved in Killing of 8 Cops in Kanpur, Arrested in MP's Ujjain.

His (Vikas Dubey's) in-laws are in Madhya Pradesh. He visits Ujjain Mahakal Temple every year. It doesn't matter what I say, govt is going to do what is appropriate: Sarla Devi, mother of Vikas Dubey, after his arrest in Ujjain earlier today

After Vikas Dubey escaped committing the crime, Sarla Devi had said that Vikas should surrender himself before the police. "If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in the encounter. I say kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him because what he has done is very wrong.

The Kanpur encounter is about the eight policemen who were killed when they attempted to arrest Vikas Dubey from Bikru village in Chaubeypur area. He was absconding ever since the incident. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Police increased the reward on the head of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey to Rs 5 lakh.

