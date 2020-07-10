Kanpur, July 10: Hours after the encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, Kanpur Police on Friday informed that they have recovered seven country-made bombs from the government ration shop owned by Dayashankar Agnihotri. The Police said that Agnihotri was an accomplish of gangster Vikas Dubey at Bikru village in Chaubey police station area in Kanpur.

Briefing the details, the Kanpur Police said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Seven country-made bombs have been recovered from the government ration shop owned by Dayashankar Agnihotri, an accomplish of Vikas Dubey at Bikru village in Chaubey police station area. A case is being registered." Vikas Dubey Encounter: Gangster Had 3 Bullets on His Chest and One on Arm, Says LLR Hospital Chief.

Here's what the police said:

Earlier, UP ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that in the Kanpur incident on July 3, three sub-inspector, one constable and two STF commandos were injured. Among other details, the senior police officer said that so far three people have been arrested while six accused have been killed and seven people sent to jail -- under section 120B IPC. Twelve wanted criminals are still absconding, he added.

Informing about the reason of death, principal of Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur -- Dr RB Kamal -- on Friday said that the gangster Vikas Dubey had three bullet injuries on the chest and one on his arm. Dr Kamal also added that the condition of three policemen, injured during Vikas Dubey's encounter, is stable.

