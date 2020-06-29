New Delhi, June 29: Heavy rainfall is set to lash parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. In its weather bulletin, the weather agency said that a cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh and a north-south trough runs from northeast Bihar to north coastal Odisha. Under the influence of this weather system, rainfall is likely over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya during the next week. The IMD stated that extremely heavy falls is very likely over the above these states today, June 29, and heavy rain thereafter.

The weather bulletin also said that rainfall will also lash Central India during next 5 days. "Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh during next 5 days and over Vidarbha on July 2 and 3", the IMD said. Monsoon 2020 Covers Entire Country Nearly Two Weeks Early, Says IMD.

In Assam, as many as 23 districts have been affected by the flash floods after the Brahmaputra river continued to flow above danger level. The river water has crossed the warning level following a heavy downpour. Sadikul Haq, Central Water Commission informed that in Guwahati, the river water was flowing 20 cm above danger level and the water was rising by 1-2 cm per hour.

The IMD had said that due to the shift of trough northwards and convergence of strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal over the northeast and adjoining east India during 3-4 days.

