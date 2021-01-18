New Delhi, January 18: Coldwave conditions will persist in parts of North India with dense to very dense fog over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that dense to very dense fog is very likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar over the next two days. Moreover, similar weather conditions are likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the same period.

The IMD said that coldwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal during next 24 hours. "Current spell of Dense to Very Dense Fog across Indo-Gangetic plains likely to reduce during next 2 days with likely occurrence of Dense to Very Dense Fog in isolated to some pockets very likely over North India", the IMD said. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

In South India, the conditions are becoming favourable for cessation of Northeast Monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka around January 19, 2021. The IMD said that at present, the easterly winds are prevailing at lower levels over plains of North India, due to which, there will be a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees over most parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours. i.e. till January 19.

"Thereafter, reversal of winds to westerly/northwesterly very likely from night of 20th January. This is likely to cause gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees during subsequent 2-3 days (20th-22nd January) over the same region", IMD said.

