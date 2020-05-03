Weddings With 'Only 50 Guests', Strict Action on Spitting in Public: What Arvind Kejriwal Said on Lockdown 3.0 in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, April 3: To curtail the unhealthy habit that may potentially spread coronavirus, the Delhi government, in the interest of public health and safety, will take action against those found spitting at public places. This means that spitting of paan, any-chewable tobacco or non-tobacco items are prohibited in the national capital. The announcement was made Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Catch All the Live News Updates Related to Coronavirus Pandemic in India and Other Parts of the World.

"Delhi government will take strict action against those found spitting at public places," said Kejriwal, adding, "Time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus." Delhi Govt Allows Liquor Stores, All Other Essential and Non-Essential Goods Shops Except Those in Malls and Containment Zones to Re-Open From Monday.

ANI Tweets:

Delhi government will take strict action against those found spitting at public places: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/ePoTjL5mdX — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

To maintain the norms of social distancing, not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 at last rites of a deceased person: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/BQB7U9iaJp — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Delhi is ready to re-open now...We will not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. The revenue has fallen from Rs 3500 Crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 Crores this year. How will government function?: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/jKzVp0959b— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party chief said that weddings can take place but with not more than 50 people to maintain the social distancing norms. In the last rites of a deceased person only 20 people are allowed, he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that lockdown has been extended in the national capital for the next two weeks, but there will be certain relaxations. He, however, said that travel by flight, metro and bus will continue to remain suspended.

Praising centre for implementing early lockdown, Kejriwal said that it was a very important move. "If we had not implemented the lockdown then the situation in the country could have been horrific now," he said.

He, however, noted that the lockdown has affected the economy. "The revenue has fallen from Rs 3500 Crores in April month of previous years to Rs 300 Crores this year. How will the government function?," Kejriwal said.