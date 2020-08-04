North Dinajpur, August 4: A Border Security Force (BSF) constable shot dead his two colleagues in Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Tuesday morning. Among the deceased was a commandant-rank officer. After shooting his colleagues, constable Uttam Sutradhar surrendered. The incident took place at 3:30 am the India-Bangladesh border at Bhatun village. Rajasthan: Jawan Allegedly Kills Sub-Inspector Before Killing Himself at BSF Camp in Sriganganagar District.

According to a report published in NDTV, the unit's company commander had to persuade the constable to drop his weapon. Sutrahar was immediately taken into custody after he surrendered. The deceased have been identified as Commandant Mahendra Singh Bhatti and Constable Anuj Kumar. They reportedly died on the spot.

However, it is still not clear as to why Sutradhar took this step. After receiving, the information, the local police immediately rushed to the spot. According to the report, district superintendent of police Sumit Kumar is looking into the matter. An enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

