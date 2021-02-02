Kolkata, Februay 2: In a bid to woo voters, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shook leg with tribal women at a mass wedding ceremony in Alipurduar's Falakata on Tuesday. The Chief Minister also distributed gifts to the 450 couples who got hitched at the mass-wedding ceremony.

Ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly polls, Mamata handed over patta documents to at least 1,800 tea garden workers in the region. The documents were given under the project of "Cha Sundari" which is worth Rs 500 crore. Bangla Sangeet Mela 2020: Mamata Banerjee Dances at Opening Ceremony, Watch Video.

Watch: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Dances With Tribal Women in Alipurduar (Watch Video)

"Every time before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP makes false promises saying they would reopen tea gardens, but that never gets translated into reality. But we are not like them. We have opened nine tea gardens so far in the region and still trying to reopen some more. Now we are giving permanent housing solutions to the tea garden workers," Mamata said, pointing out that her party Trinamool Congress believes in keeping promises.

Lashing out at the BJP, she said that their MPs have not done anything for the local people after winning the seats from north Bengal. "No progress has taken place in north Bengal since the BJP MPs won from these seats." The CM also announced that the Falakata Municipal Corporation a Tribes Advisory Council would be set up soon in north Bengal region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).