Kolkata, December 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showed her dancing skills during the opening ceremony of Bangla Sangeet Mela 2020 (musical festival) in Kolkata on Wednesday. In a video, Mamata Banerjee is seen shaking a leg on the stage at 'Uttirno', an open-air auditorium. The Bangla Sangeet Mela 2020 was inaugurated by Mamata Banerjee.

After felicitating celebrated Santhal dancer Basanti Hembram, Banerjee requested her to show her some moves. Someone called for music and then, the Chief Minister broke into a dance with Basanti Hembram. According to the West Bengal government's Information and Cultural Affairs Department, more than 5000 singers from across the state are set to perform in Bangla Sangeet Mela which will continue till December 31.

The state will also felicitate several veteran singers at the event. A seminar on music and its influence on films will be organised as well. 'Biswabangla Loksanskriti Utsav' will be held in open-air theatres in the city from December 29 to January 1.

Mamata Banerjee Shakes a Leg at Bangla Sangeet Mela:

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee broke into a dance during the opening of Bangla Sangeet Mela 2020 in Kolkata yesterday pic.twitter.com/TLDQOvyXBr — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

To take Bangla Sangeet Mela to every nook and corner of the city, 'Paray Paray Sangeet Mela', music soirees in various localities, will be held in the evening hours from December 24-31 As part of the festival, an exhibition - 'Tribute to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay on his birth centenary year' - will be held at Gaganendra Pradarshashala on the life and works of the legendary singer, he said.

