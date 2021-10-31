Pune, October 31: A 70-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Maharashtra's Pune city on Saturday night. Gold ornaments worth Rs two lakh were also reported missing from the house. The deceased was identified as Shalini Baban Sonavane. She is a resident of Kedarinagari in the Hingne Khurd area on Sinhagad Road. Shalini suffered a head injury. Navi Mumbai: Elderly Man Killed for Demanding Sex From Shopkeeper's Wife; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the woman lived in the house alone. Her son stayed nearby. The incident surfaced when her son went to meet her at around 10 pm on Saturday. He found her lying on the ground with a head injury. The woman's son informed the police. A case has been registered against unidentified assailants. Gold ornaments worth Rs two lakh were also stolen. Pune Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Almost A Month After She Went Missing; One Arrested.

"Her son told us that when he went to her house around 10 pm, he found her lying on the ground with a head injury. He then informed the police. It later came to light that gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh were stolen from the house. We have launched a probe. An offence of murder and robbery has been filed against an unidentified suspect," reported the media house quoting a police official from Sinhagad Road police station as saying.

The woman's son told the police that her mother did not generally open the door or strangers. The police suspect involvement of a person known to her in the murder and loot. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

