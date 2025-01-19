Kolkata, January 19: In a shocking case of sex assault from West Bengal’s Bongaon, a 28-year-old woman named Deepika Biswas, also known as Mampi, has been arrested for raping her minor nephew in the Shaluarbari area of Bagdah police station and filming videos of the sex abuse on her phone. The horrific incident involves systematic sexual abuse and blackmail of the young boy over an extended period.

The accused was staying at her brother-in-law’s house in West Bengal when the sexual abuse first occurred. According to the family's complaint, the aunt repeatedly sexually assaulted the boy, using threats and intimidation to silence him. The boy was so traumatised that he initially remained silent, afraid to speak about the ongoing abuse. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Niece at Aunt's House in Uttar Pradesh While Delivering Wedding Invitation to Sister, Arrested.

After enduring prolonged sexual harassment, the boy eventually revealed the truth to his mother. The family was shocked and immediately took action. They filed a written complaint at the Bagdah police station, providing multiple pieces of evidence including intimate videos the aunt had recorded as a means of blackmail. Mumbai Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Godman Rajaram Yadav Rapes Woman, Molests Her 2 Minor Daughters Since 2020 on Pretext of Curing Her Ailing Husband With Black Magic; Arrested.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Deepika Biswas on Friday. The Bongaon court subsequently remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody. The government lawyer, Samir Das, stated about the severity of the crime, saying that such actions have a deeply negative societal impact and deserve exemplary punishment.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

