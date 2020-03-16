Wholesale Inflation Down to 2.26% in February 2020 as Compared to 3.1% in January 2020

Inflation . (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 16: The wholesale inflation for the month of February 2020 was down to 2.26% as compared to 3.1% in January 2020. According to data released by the government on Monday, the official Wholesale Price Index for 'All Commodities' for February 2020 declined by 0.6% to 122.2 from 122.9 for the previous month.

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 2.26% for the month of February 2020 over what it was in February 2019. Meanwhile, the build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.92% compared to a build up rate of 2.75% in the corresponding period of the previous year. Retail Inflation Relaxes to 6.59% in February as Against 7.59% in January; Industrial Output Surges by 2%.

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 2.59 per cent (provisional) in the previous month and 2.76 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. The index for primary articles declined by 2.8% to 143.1 (provisional) from 147.2 (provisional) for the previous month.

The index for fuel and power group rose by 1.2% to 103.9 (provisional) from 102.7 (provisional) for the previous month. Meanwhile, the index for manufactured products rose by 0.2% to 118.7 (provisional) from 118.5 (provisional) for the previous month.

In January 2020, the wholesale inflation in India stood at 3.1 per cent even as the consumer price inflation had hit a six-year peak of 7.59 per cent, government data showed.