Mumbai, January 12: Gold and silver prices shattered all-time records on Monday, January 12, 2026, as a perfect storm of geopolitical instability and an unprecedented domestic crisis at the US Federal Reserve triggered a massive flight to safe-haven assets. In India, 24-carat gold surged past the INR 1,42,000 mark per 10 grams, while silver made a historic leap, nearing the psychological milestone of INR 3 lakh per kilogram. Below is the city-wise gold rate breakdown for 22K and 24K gold (per 10 grams) as of today.
The rally was primarily fueled by news of a criminal investigation into US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and escalating tensions in the Middle East, leaving investors scrambling for protection against a volatile global economy. Gold Bull Run to Extend into 2026, Silver to Stay Supported: Report.
Record-Breaking Prices in India
The domestic bullion market witnessed one of its most significant single-day jumps in recent history. According to data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX):
- 24-Carat Gold: Prices hit a record high of INR 1,42,150 per 10 grams, up by approximately INR 1,690 from the previous close.
- 22-Carat Gold: Retail rates climbed to INR 1,30,300 per 10 grams.
- Silver: The "white metal" outperformed gold in terms of percentage gains, jumping by INR 10,000 to reach a lifetime high of INR 2,70,000 per kg.
Gold Rate Today, January 12, 2026
|City
|22-Carat Gold (per 10g)
|24-Carat Gold (per 10g)
|Delhi
|INR 1,30,450
|INR 1,42,300
|Mumbai
|INR 1,30,300
|INR 1,42,150
|Chennai
|INR 1,31,200
|INR 1,43,130
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,30,300
|INR 1,42,150
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,30,300
|INR 1,42,150
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,30,350
|INR 1,42,200
|Kolkata
|INR 1,30,300
|INR 1,42,150
|Lucknow
|INR 1,30,450
|INR 1,42,300
|Jaipur
|INR 1,30,450
|INR 1,42,300
|Noida
|INR 1,30,450
|INR 1,42,300
|Gurugram
|INR 1,30,450
|INR 1,42,300
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,30,450
|INR 1,42,300
|Bhopal
|INR 1,30,350
|INR 1,42,200
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,30,450
|INR 1,42,300
|Srinagar
|INR 1,30,450
|INR 1,42,300
The 'Powell Probe' and Global Triggers
The catalyst for today’s record jump was a series of shocking developments in the United States. Federal prosecutors reportedly opened a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell regarding the renovation of the Federal Reserve's Washington headquarters - a project previously criticized by the Trump administration.
This move has raised urgent questions about central bank independence, causing the US Dollar Index to slip and boosting the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold. Furthermore, geopolitical "red lines" in Iran and ongoing conflicts in Latin America have intensified the "risk-off" sentiment among global traders.
Silver’s Industrial and Investment Double-Whammy
While gold is being driven by fear, silver is benefiting from a combination of safe-haven demand and a severe supply deficit.
- Industrial Demand: Heavy use in solar panels, electric vehicles (EVs), and AI hardware is keeping the market tight.
- Investment Flows: Silver futures on the MCX jumped nearly 5% today, with analysts suggesting that if the momentum continues, the metal could test the INR 3,00,000 mark before the end of the quarter.
Market Outlook: Should You Buy the Peak?
Despite the bullish momentum, market analysts are advising caution for retail buyers. "The current levels are in a 'price discovery' phase," noted one senior commodity analyst. "While the long-term trend remains positive due to expected interest rate cuts later in 2026, we may see intermittent profit-booking." Experts suggest that investors wait for a 3-5% correction before initiating fresh long-term positions, as the current RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicates the metals are in "overbought" territory.
