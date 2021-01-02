New Delhi, January 2: Cold wave conditions along with very dense fog are likely over parts of North India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh. In its all India weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours of 3rd and likely to abate thereafter". The IMD said that minimum temperatures over plains of northwest and adjoining central India are very likely to increase gradually by 3-5 degree Celsius during next two days and no significant change thereafter for subsequent 3 days.

The current change in climate is due to a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Afghanistan is likely to move slightly eastwards to central Pakistan and neighborhood during next 24 hours and remain practically stationary there during subsequent 3-4 days. "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and hailstorm very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh till 5 with maximum intensity till 4 January, 2021", the IMD said. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD said that under the influence of above systems, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall to snowfall over Western Himalayan region during January 4-6, 2021 with its peak intensity till 5 is very likely with possibility of heavy rain/snow over Jammu Division and Kashmir Valley. "Hailstorm at isolated places is also likely over Western Himalayan Region on January 4 & 5, 2021", the IMD said.

