Bhopal, July 19: Making friends at unknown places can lead you into big trouble! A shocking incident has come to light from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh where a woman social worker was being pressurised by two women to join a sex racket. According to a report by Hindi daily Patrika, the social worker from Bhopal, met the two women from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, during the famous Kumbh Mela. The victim (the social worker) lodged a complaint in this matter alleging that the two women, whom she met in the Kumbh Mela, sent her obscene videos and threatened her of dire consequences if she refused to join the sex racket. WhatsApp Sex Chat Extortion Racket Alert: IPS Dr Muktesh Chander Urges People Not to Accept Video Calls from Strangers, Nude Girl Can Be a Blackmailer!

The social worker said that she was also threatened by the women that they would tarnish her image and defame her. Unable to bear the torture, the social worker from Bhopal, registered a complaint following which the police launched an investigation. In her complaint, the woman stated that the two women have been harassing her for the past three months and have been pressurising her to join the prostitution business. She said that the women have been forcing her to send porn videos and be a part of the sex racket.

According to the victim, both the women are residents of Prayagraj. Giving details about how they came in contact with her, the victim said that she had met both the women during the Kumbh Mela and had also exchanged numbers. She said after they shared their contacts, there was a conversation between them on the phone for a few days and then both the women started sending her obscene videos. After the woman filed a complaint, the matter has been taken up by Bhopal Police and cyber cell.

People are advised to be alert at unknown places to save themselves from such activities. Think twice before sharing your phone number with unknown people as it may be a trap to engage women in sex rackets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).