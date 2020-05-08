World Laparoscopy Hospital - Laparoscopic Training Institute With Brilliant Global Presence

When we talk about the world-class academic medical center which provides the best training, treatment and research in laparoscopic and robotic surgery; World Laparoscopy Hospital is the name that tops the list. After India and the UAE, it has opened its branch in Florida, United States of America. The Laparoscopic surgery training course in Tampa is created and designed in a very scientific manner. In other words, after the laparoscopic surgery training program is done, surgeons and gynaecologists get the opportunity to do all the taught laparoscopic surgery on their patients.

World Laparoscopy Hospital is a NABH accredited hospital which has been doing the best laparoscopic surgeries for more than 20 years. The laparoscopic training given to the students is totally candidate centred and the training session is aimed at imparting basic in addition to advanced theoretical and practical experience. More emphasis is given on daily laparoscopic surgical problems encountered while operating on patients. Besides this, it is the government recognized university course and diploma certificate will be issued by UGC recognized university. Giving the students a complete exposure about laparoscopy, the institution is endorsed by many international organizations including WALS and ICRS.

With continuous quality assessment, World Laparoscopy Hospital has a dedicated and hardworking team of highly qualified surgeons. They provide the best minimal access surgical care by using the latest techniques and technologies. Established by Dr R.K Mishra in 2001, the medical institution has an outstanding team of doctors, scientists and researchers. They are nurturing all the aspiring surgeons with providing the right knowledge about laparoscopy and robotic surgery. More than 11,000 surgeons and gynaecologists have been awarded Government Recognized University Fellowship and a diploma in laparoscopic surgery by this international institute.

To know more, check the website https://www.laparoscopyhospital.com/wlhusa.html