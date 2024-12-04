Bhopal, December 4: A shocking incident of harassment has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a drunk school principal allegedly forced a female teacher to smoke cigarettes and consume alcohol in Jabalpur. Police officials said that the incident occurred recently at Saliwada in Jabalpur. The accused identified as Kshitij Jacob is said to be a principal of a convent School in Madhya Pradesh's Saliwada.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the accused school principal allegedly took the victim teacher to Dumna Road on the pretext of discussing work. However, he harassed the teacher. The incident came to light after the victim approached the police and registered an FIR against the principal. In her complaint, the teacher claimed that the school's principal forced her to consume alcohol and smoke cigarettes. Jabalpur Shocker: Man Poses As ‘Rahul’ on Shaadi.com, Rapes Woman at Darpan Hotel in Lordganj After Calling Her To Discuss Marriage; Arrested.

Accused Takes Victim to Dumna Road on Pretext of Discussing Work

She further said that she was subjected to mental and physical harassment when she resisted. In her complaint, the victim said that Jacob took her to Dumna Road to discuss work but pressured her to drink and smoke. When she refused, the accused allegedly humiliated her the next day in front of the entire school. She also stated that the principal made her kneel kneel in front of everyone.

Victim Reveals She Endured Harassment for 2 Years

The teacher further said that the school principal behaved inappropriately towards her and frequently summoned her to his office and made inappropriate advances. The complainant said that Jacob threatened to fire her when she resisted. In her complaint, the victim revealed that she was enduring the harassment for two years as she feared losing her job. Madhya Pradesh Youth Offers Cigarette to Lord Kaal Bhairav in Jabalpur Temple, Investigation Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

However, after the recent incidents she decided to complain against the accused. While an FIR has been lodged against Jacob, he has not been arrested. The police have launched an investigation in connection with the matter and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the school. Besides, they are also gathering statements from other staff members of school as evidence.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).