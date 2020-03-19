YES Bank Sends Notice to Thane Dealer Over Dues He Doesn't Owe, Complaint Lodged Over Harassment

People outside YES Bank ATM to withdraw cash (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 19: A Thane-based dealer of power equipment is running from pillar to post to get a notice from crisis-hit YES Bank withdrawn. The notice, which Sachin Talawdekar recieved in last September, says he must pay YES Bank dues running in crores. The notice came as a shocker for Talawdekar who said he had never dealt with YES Bank. The dealer is yet to get a response from the bank. YES Bank Announces All of Its Banking Services as 'Operational', Extends Working Hours For Senior Citizens.

According to Talawdekar, who owns Global Techno India, the notice says one Dion Global Solutions Limited owes Rs 152 crore to YES Bank. The notice, Talawdekar claimed, says he is one of the debtors of the company, hence, should pay directly to YES Bank. "YES Bank had filed an application with Debts Recovery Tribunal against Dion Global Solutions, and it was allowed to recover money from debtors of the company directly," Talawdekar told Mumbai Mirror.

"I have never dealt with Dion nor with the Yes Bank. I have just two loans – one housing loan and a personal loan – totalling no more than Rs 25 lakh. Moreover, the loans were taken from banks. I am struggling to pay my instalments," he added. He said that soon after receiving the notice he had gone to a local branch of YES Bank and informed them that he had nothing to do with Dion Global Solutions Limited.

Talawdekar said bank officials took relevant documents from him and told him that they would inform the Delhi branch that had issued the notice. However, the notice has not been withdrawn yet. He has lodged a police complaint against YES Bank for allegedly harassing him.