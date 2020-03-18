YES Bank Announces All of Its Banking Services as 'Operational', Extends Working Hours For Senior Citizens

Yes Bank (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 18: Crisis-hit YES Bank on Wednesday announced that all of their banking services after operational now. It also informed the bank branches will open one hour earlier at 8.30 am from March 19 to 21, 2020, adding that they have expended banking hours across branches for our senior citizen customers, from March 19 to March 27, 2020, 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Informing about the latest updates, YES bank said though a series of tweets. It said, "Our banking services are now operational. You can now experience the full suite of our services. Thank you for your patience and co-operation." Adding more, it wrote, "To serve you better, our branches will open one hour earlier at 08:30 hours from March 19 to 21, 2020. We have also extended banking hours across branches for our senior citizen customers, from March 19 to March 27, 2020, 16:30 hours to 17:30 hours." RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Assures People's 'Money in YES Bank Safe', Says 'COVID19 Could Impact India Directly Through Trade Channels'.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the rescue plan for crisis-hit YES Bank is credible and sustainable, adding that the restructuring plan is first of its type. He mentioned about lifting of moratorium from YES Bank to take place on Wednesday from 6 pm onwards, afterwhich depositors can withdraw money.

Informing about the new board constitution for the YES Bank, Das said, "The new Board will assume its position and the office of the administrator will cease to exist on 26th of March." He also mentioned that perhaps for the first time public-private partnership has been to done for the revival of a private sector bank. Das claimed that participation of private sector banks in particular demonstrates the confidence of major players in the banking sector in the revival plan.