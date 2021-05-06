Lucknow, May 6: Efforts rolled out in accordance with the policy of test, track and treat are getting satisfactory results in Uttar Pradesh. On one hand, Uttar Pradesh, on an average, is conducting tests between 2-2.5 lakh daily, and on the other hand, there is a decline in new cases. Along with this, the number of people recovering and getting discharged is increasing rapidly. In the past 24 hours, 26,780 new cases were confirmed in the state while 28,902 COVID-19 patients got free from the infection and became healthy. So far, 11,51,571 people have won the battle against COVID-19 in the state.

There are currently a total of 2,59,844 active cases. The number of active cases was highest on April 30, when there were 3,10,783 cases in the state. Today, they have dropped by more than 50,000 in a period of 6 days. A total of 2,25,670 tests were done in 24 hours, out of which 1,12,000 were done through RTPCR. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given the following directions to Team-09, set up to manage Covid-19

Include Covid appropriate behaviour in the lifestyle of all the residents. Request them to Follow the instructions of the administration and get health benefits in consultation with doctors.

Vaccination work is going on smoothly in the state. So far, 1.32 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Continuous efforts have led to a reduction in vaccine wastage. This needs to be improved further. A total of 68,536 people in the age group of 18-44 have been vaccinated so far. The result of active participation of this age group is that vaccine wastage is only 0.39% in this category. It needs to be brought to zero.

Vaccination of 18-44 age group is going on in seven districts with high infection rate. It should be expanded in a phased manner. From next week, a program of vaccination should be conducted in all the municipal corporations and people aged 18-44 in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The door-to-door screening and testing of 97,000 revenue villages of the state has started. In the screening by monitoring committees, 69,474 people who were found to be symptomatic, when tested for antigen, resulted in 3,551 being positive. They were provided home isolation by providing medical kits and were made aware of vigilance measures.

Doctors should be in constant contact with these patients through tele-consultation. Higher medical facilities should also be provided to them as per the requirement. This campaign of village-to-village testing is very useful in protecting villages from infection. Along with this, the testing in the urban area should continue unchanged. Keep in touch with the monitoring committees.

We need to make contact tracing more effective to break the transmission chain. Action should be taken to improve contact tracing in all districts.

We have to be prepared for all kinds of challenges in view of the assessment of experts. In such a situation, the availability of beds, manpower, medical equipment, oxygen and medicines should be expedited to double the present capacity. Separate secretary-level officers should be nominated for these priority works. In this regard, there is a need to work in mission mode.

There should be continuous monitoring of medical equipment in hospitals. Proper maintenance of safety-related equipment should also be made.

In certain districts in the state, incidents such as charging more than the rates fixed by private hospitals, refusal to admit patients even after the beds are empty, and creating an atmosphere of fear even after availability of oxygen. In such times of emergency, it is not only reprehensible, but it is also unpardonable. Local authorities in Ghaziabad and Lucknow have also taken strict action against such incidents. All such efforts should be closely monitored. Ensure that the patient and their family are treated sensitively. Incidents of harassment, exploitation should be strictly stopped immediately.

All arrangements should be made for non-covid patients. Appropriate medical arrangements should be made for all patients, who are suffering from serious diseases or emergency needs of pregnant women. A minimum of one hospital in every district should be dedicated to such patients. Ambulances should also be made available on need.

In COVID-19 hospitals, the patients' families must be informed about the health of the patient under treatment, line of treatment, etc. every day. For this, nominate a doctor in every hospital. Families should be aware of their patients, this system should be implemented effectively.

Ensure oxygen supply to home isolation and non-covid patients. There should be no shortage of cylinders. Arrangements should be made to supply on-demand oxygen to home isolation patients. Create a system for this. Home isolation patients should not have any problem at all.

All necessary efforts are being made to increase the availability of oxygen. In view of future needs, oxygen plants are being set up in all districts of the state for the availability of oxygen. Action is being taken to set up oxygen plants by the Government of India, the State Government and the private sector.

Various PSUs are also setting up plants at their level. Special efforts are being made by the Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industries and Excise Department towards oxygen generation. There is also support from MSME units. All these tasks should be completed as fast as possible. They should be reviewed every day. In addition, oxygen concentrators have been made available from CHC level to large hospitals. Ensure that they are kept active.

According to the needs of the districts , buy oxygen concentrators. We are getting the oxygen concentrator from private industrial / commercial companies as part of CSR also

All necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the supply of oxygen to all the districts in the state as per the requirement. We are constantly receiving support from the Government of India. On 05 May, 823 metric tonnes of oxygen were distributed in the state. Oxygen Expresses are a continuous process. 80 metric tonne oxygen train is also coming from Jamnagar.

Currently, 89 tankers are active in oxygen-related work. The government of India has given 400 metric tonne tankers to the state. Tankers have been made available by private industrial groups such as Reliance and Adani. There is a need to increase the number of tankers with regards to oxygen. Action should be taken for global tendering in relation to cryogenic tankers.

Oxygen audit has been conducted by seven reputed institutions of the state in collaboration with the objective of minimising oxygen waste. Based on its report, demand, supply should be balanced. A separate action plan regarding oxygen for each district should be prepared immediately. The oxygen generated by the sugar mills should be supplied directly to the nearest CHC.

Ventilators have been made available in all the districts of the state by the Department of Health and the Department of Medical Education and their functionality should be ensured. Anaesthetic and other technicians have been appointed. We will have to make additional arrangements for ventilators and human resources keeping in view the future needs. Necessary action in this regard should be ensured.

Effectively apply partial corona curfew in the state. The police should support the people traveling for medicine or emergency needs etc. Tomorrow the Alvida Namaaz will be performed in the state. Following the Corona curfew, one should discharge their religious traditions in the COVID protocol . This should be ensured by communicating with the religious leaders.

Community kitchens should be run for the needy, cart runners, rickshaws etc. Community eateries have started in Lucknow and Prayagraj. It should also be extended to more districts. Proper food arrangements should be made in the quarantine centers. The ration distribution process should be run smoothly.

COVID care centers have been set up in large industrial units. Currently, Covid Care Centers are operational in 544 industries with a capacity of more than 08.500 beds. It should be expanded to other industries as well.

On the lines of state-level team 09, the report of daily proceedings of special committees set up in the districts should be sent to the Chief Minister's Office. All the small and big activities of the districts should be monitored at the government level.

All major construction projects including expressways, roads, housing projects should be continued. These should be completed in a time-bound manner. Covid care centres should be set up in projects where minimum 50 people are active and working.