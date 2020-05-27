Yogi Adityanath Govt to Give Affordable Houses, Shops to Migrant Workers, Promises to Pay Their GST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

Lucknow, May 27: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the state government will provide affordable houses and shops to all those migrant workers who returned to the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision of Uttar Pradesh government comes days after it set up new migrants commission -- Kamgar/Shramik Kalyan Aayog.

Among other details, the state Chief Minister also said that his government would pay for the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and other services like power, water and other basic amenities for the migrant workers. The announcement was made during the briefing with Team-11 which is overseeing the relief work amid the coronavirus lockdown. Yogi Adityanath Takes U-Turn, Gives Up on Permission Issue for Migrants.

Apart from making these announcements, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared that skill-mapping of around 16 lakh migrant workers have been completed and soon these returning migrant workers will be employed in the MSMEs in the state. Earlier, the state government had made skill-mapping exercise mandatory for all returning migrants.

Providing more data on the break-up of returning migrant workers, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi had said, as quoted by Indian Express, around 1.5 lakh were employed in real estate, followed by furniture technicians (26,989), building decorators (26,041), home decorators (12,633), drives (10,000), IT and electronic technicians (4,680), home appliance technicians (5,884), automobile technicians (1,558), paramedical and pharmaceuticals workers (596), dressmakers (12,103), beauticians (1,274), handicraft and carpets makers (1,284), security guards (3,364).

The secretary added that state government is making arrangements to bring back around 21.17 lakh migrant workers to the state in 1,454 special trains. Till Monday, around 17 lakh workers have returned to the state in 1,265 Shramik Special trains.