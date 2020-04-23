Amit Shah Heaps Praises on PM Narendra Modi Over Handling of Coronavirus Crisis, Says 'Every Indian Feels Safe Under His Leadership'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In a tweet, Amit Shah said the world is lauding PM Narendra Modi for his approach towards tackling the coronavirus outbreak, adding that every Indian feels safe and trust the Prime Minister. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

"Truth is self evident! Entire world is praising PM @narendramodi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership (sic)," Shah tweeted with a picture which says PM Modi is leading approval rating of global leaders amid COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus Cases Reach 21,393 in India, Death Toll Jumps to 681 After 41 COVID-19 Patients Die in Past 24 Hours.

Amit Shah's Tweet:

Truth is self evident! Entire world is praising PM @narendramodi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership. pic.twitter.com/caq5y8Hjio — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2020

Shah's tweet came a day after Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates praised PM Modi’s efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Gates said he is glad that the Indian prime minister’s government tapped its exceptional digital capabilities as a formulated response to COVID-19.

"We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation," Gates said.