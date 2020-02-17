Berojgari Hatao Yatra in Bihar: Ahead of Tejashwi Yadav's Protest March, Two JD(U) Leaders Say Unemployment Increased in State

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo Credit: IANS)

Patna, February 17: The 'Berojgari Hatao Yatra' is all set to begin on February 23 to raise awareness over the issue of unemployment across the state. The yatra will be organised by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav. Reports inform that the RJD will hold a 'Berozgari Hatao' (Remove unemployment) Yatra at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna on February 23. However, the yatra has sparked a row in the state after it was known that the high-tech luxury bus which will be used by him for the 'Yatra' was allegedly purchased in the name of a person listed in Below Poverty List (BPL).

According to a tweet by ANI, Amarnath Gami, JD(U) MLA said that Tejashwi Yadav's 'Berojgari Hatao Rath' won't be helpful as removing unemployment from Bihar is not possible without the help of the Centre. "There's unemployment in Bihar otherwise there would've been no migration. Tejashwi ji is taking out 'Berojgari Hatao Yatra' but that alone won't help. Not possible to remove unemployment without centre's help. No Bihar govt worked focussing on unemployment", he said. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav to Hold Roadshows, Public Meetings for His Party and Congress Candidates.

Meanwhile, a JD(U) MLC Javed Iqbal Ansari, said anyone who hits streets during the yatra for future of youth should be appreciated. "Opposition leaders are taking out 'Berojgari Hatao Yatra'. Migration from Bihar due to unemployment has increased in last 10-15 yrs and people go to other states to work but get insulted. Anyone who hits streets for future of youth should be appreciated", Ansari said.

In the last week, Tejashwi attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that he has been at the helm of affairs in the state for years and has completely destroyed Bihar in the matter of employment. Yadav further added saying that there is rampant unemployment in Bihar but the Chief Minister's focus is solely on saving his chair. Tejashwi Yadav Draws Flak for Celebrating His 30th Birthday in Chartered Plane.

As of now, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is ruling in a coalition with BJP in Bihar. The Berojgari Hatao Yatra can also be seen as RJD's attempt to increase it voter base in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. The polls in the state are likely to be held in October-November 2020.