Jaipur, December 12: The BJP on Tuesday picked first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as Rajasthan's new chief minister, ending days of speculation that followed its victory in the assembly polls. The surprise choice was announced after the newly elected BJP MLAs met here and elected MLA from Sanganer as the leader of its legislature party. At the meeting, the CM-designate's name was proposed by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who was herself considered to be in the running for the top post. Bhajanlal Sharma To Be New Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

BJP Names Bhajanlal Sharma As New Rajasthan CM:

BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma to be the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/72cYEd8u94 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

