The Bhore (SC) Vidhan Sabha constituency falls in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. Voting in Bhore (SC) for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place on November 3. The seat is reserved for the Schedule Castes. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 25 announced the election schedule for Bihar. Voting for the Bhore (SC) election will take place in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10.

Polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. The voting for the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar will take place on November 3 in 94 constituencies. Here is the complete schedule of Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

The Janata Dal United (JDU) has fielded former bihar DGP Sunil Kumar from the Bhore (SC) Assembly Constituency, while Mahagathbandhan has announced Jitendra Paswan as its candidate. Jitendra Paswan is contesting on the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) (CPI-ML) ticket. The Lokjan Shakti Party (LJP) has given ticket to Pushpa Devi. In 2015, Anil Kumar of the Congress had won the election defeating BJP’s Indradev Manjhi.

The Bihar Assembly elections 2020 is the first major polling exercise since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The BJP is contesting 243-seat assembly elections in alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) as part of 50:50 seat division formula. The saffron party will contest on 121 seats, while the JDU will field its candidates on 122 seats. Notably, the JDU will accommodate seven candidates of Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) and the BJP will give 11 seats to VIP from its quota. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Schedule to be Announced Today; Here's A Look at 2015 Poll Results And Current Strength of JD(U), RJD, BJP and Congress.

The Congress, a part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, is contesting on 70 out of the 243 seats. As per the seat-sharing pact finalised, the RJD would be fielding its candidates on 144 constituencies, and the Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML would be fielding their candidates in 29 assembly seats. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29.

