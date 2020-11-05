Patna, November 5: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that this would be his last election. The Chief Minister made the statement during an election rally in Purnia. Kumar is the three-time chief minister of Bihar. He has also served as a minister in the Union Government of India. On November 3, Kumar had cast his vote at a booth in Raj Bhawan.

The Bihar Chief Minister has not contested Bihar Assembly election since 35 years. He had last contested Bihar Assembly election in 1985 and now has preferred to be a Member of Legislative Council (MLC). In the polls this year, the NDA has already announced that JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be its face for the top job in the state, which has an estimated 7.29 crore voters. Nitish Kumar Will Quit NDA After Bihar Assembly Polls, Try to Challenge PM Narendra Modi in 2024, Says LJP President Chirag Paswan. Here's the Video: This is my last election, says Bihar CM and JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar during an election rally in Purnia#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/vLSL4uQd4v — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020 In Bihar, voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes and results will be announced on November 10, the Election Commission announced. In the outgoing assembly, the RJD has 80 members while the JD (U) has 69. The BJP has 54 seats, Congress has 25, while the remaining seats in the 243-member assembly are held by other parties.

