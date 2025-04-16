Kalaburagi/Bengaluru, April 16: Amid growing opposition to the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as the 'caste census', from various sections of society, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured that his government will not let any injustice happen to anyone. The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes' report was placed before the cabinet on April 11, and it will be discussed at a special cabinet meeting scheduled on April 17.

Karnataka's two dominant communities -- Vokkaliags and Veershaiva-Lingayats -- have expressed reservations about the survey that has been done, calling it "unscientific", and have demanded that it be rejected and a fresh survey be conducted. Objections have also been raised by various sections of society and there are also strong voices against it from within the ruling Congress.

"We have called a meeting. We will discuss in the cabinet tomorrow. This is the only subject that will be discussed in the cabinet. It is actually a socio-economic survey, not a caste census. We will discuss it and take a decision," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Kalaburagi in response to a question. Asked about Vokkalaiga legislators meeting under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to discuss the caste census on Tuesday night, the CM said, "Let them do it. They will have to share their opinion in the cabinet. There are five Vokkaliga ministers. They will have to share their opinion after studying the report."

"This is a socio economic survey. No injustice will happen to anyone," he said, replying to a question on veteran leader and senior Congress legislator Shamanuru Shivashankarappa statement against caste census. Findings of the survey is reportedly contrary to the "traditional perception" with regard to the numerical strength of various castes, especially the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas, making it a politically sticky issue, and ministers from these two communties are said to be preparing to place their objections during the next cabinet meeting, sources said.

The survey report reportedly estimates the population of the Lingayat community at 66.35 lakh and the Vokkaliga community population is said to be at 61.58 lakh. In a stern message to his own party government headed by Siddaramaiah, Shivashankarappa, who also heads the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the apex body of the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, asked whether those heading the government can continue their reign, facing opposition from Veershaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

"If they decide (to proceed with the report), it will backfire....major communities in the state are -- Veershaiva's first and second is Vokkaligas. Can they continue their reign facing opposition from these two communities? We (Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas) will fight together," he said. Another Congress MLA, Basavaraju V Shivaganga from Channagiri, said the caste census report should not be made public or implemented, and urged the chief minister to call a meeting of all legislators to discuss the pros and cons and then decide on implementing it.

"A senior leader like Shivashankarappa has spoken in favour of the community and sent out a stern message. I support him, but I would not like to speak for only my own (Veershaiva Lingayat) community, many other communities also feel injustice," he said. Hitting out at Veerashaiva-Lingayat ministers for not calling a meeting of party MLAs from the community, like the one chaired by Shivakumar with his Vokkaliga Congress legislators, Shivaganga demanded the resignation of seven Lingayat ministers in the government.

"What morality they have. I tried to call Minister Eshwar Khandre to discuss, but he did not answer my call. Let seven Lingayat ministers resign. They don't have the capacity to stand when the community is facing injustice...Have they called a meeting so far? They have become selfish. I urge them to call a meeting at least now," he added. The Vokkaligara Sangha, the apex body of the influential Vokkaliga community, on Tuesday officially registered its strong protest to the survey report, calling it "unscientific".

They have urged the state government to reject it and conduct a fresh survey, while warning of strong agitation if the government proceeds with it. Both Veershaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas, also few other communities have alleged that their various sub castes have been divided among different categories of OBC, resulting in decrease in their respective population numbers. They have alleged that many households were left out from the survey.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government (2013-2018) had in 2015 commissioned the survey in the state. The State Backward Classes Commission, under its then chairperson H Kantharaju, was tasked with preparing a caste census report. The survey work was completed in 2018 towards the end of Siddaramaiah's first tenure as Chief Minister, and the report was finalised by his successor K Jayaprakash Hegde in February 2024.