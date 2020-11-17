New Delhi/Srinagar, November 17: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "Gupkar gang" jibe. Amit Shah's "Gupkar gang" jibe was aimed at the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a group of multiple mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir who seek to restore special status along with Article 35A of the erstwhile state. Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Others Form 'People's Alliance' For Restoration of Rights Held Before August 5, 2019.

In a series of tweets against Shah, Mehbooba Mufti said fighting elections in an alliance is now anti-national. "Fighting elections in an alliance is also anti-national now. BJP can stitch as many alliances in its hunger for power but somehow we are undermining national interest by putting up a united front," she tweeted. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said the BJP is adopting "its tactic of dividing India". Gupkar Alliance Will Contest DDC Poll Together: J-K Congress Chief.

"Old habits die hard. Earlier BJPs narrative was that the tukde tukde gang threatened India’s sovereignty and they are now using ‘Gupkar Gang’ euphemism to project us as anti-nationals. Irony died a million deaths since its BJP itself that violates the constitution day in and day out," Mufti said. "BJPs stale tactic of dividing India by projecting themselves as saviours & political opponents as internal & imagined enemies is far too predictable now. Love jihad, tukde tukde & now Gupkar Gang dominates the political discourse instead of like rising unemployment & inflation (sic)," she further tweeted.

Mehbooba Mufti's Reaction on Amit Shah's 'Gupkar Gang' Jibe:

Omar Abdullah Reacts to Amit Shah's 'Gupkar Gang' Dig:

Omar Abdullah, who is also former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said Shah was disappointed because the People's Alliance decided to contest the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls and not to boycott it. "I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon’ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People’s Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP & newly formed King’s party a free run in J&K. We didn’t oblige them (sic)," he tweeted.

"Only in J&K can leaders be detained & called anti-national for participating in elections & supporting the democratic process. The truth is all those who oppose the ideology of the BJP are labelled “corrupt & anti-national”. We are not a “gang” Amit Shah ji, we are a legitimate political alliance having fought & continuing to fight elections, much to your disappointment (sic)," the National Conference leader added.

Omar Abdullah's Tweets:

Earlier today, Shah made a scathing attack on the PAGD, saying "either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it". He dubbed the alliance as the 'Gupkar gang'. He asserted that Jammu and Kashmir will always remain an integral part of India, accusing the Gupkar alliance of its support to the foreign forces for their intervention in Jammu and Kashmir.

