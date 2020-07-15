Jaipur, July 15: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot continued his tirade against former deputy Sachin Pilot, despite the Congress still appealing the latter to return to the party fold. Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, an impassioned Gehlot jabbed Pilot by saying that "good English" and "handsome" looks are not enough in politics.

Gehlot, in a veiled manner, accused Pilot of betraying the Congress' ideology, principles and comprising his commitments in bid to topple the state government. Rajasthan Political Crisis: No Need For Floor Test For Now, Says BJP.

"Speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome isn't everything. What is inside your heart for the country, your ideology, policies, and commitment, everything is considered," Gehlot said.

Congress' national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, while addressing the press shortly after Gehlot's remarks, said the party has always pushed Pilot's political career forward in the last 16 years.

"We have always boosted him," said Surjewala, adding that the Congress gave him a Lok Sabha election ticket at the age of 26, appointed him as the Union Minister at age of 31, and gave him the reigns of Congress party in Rajasthan when he was 35.

The party, however, has appreciated Pilot's statement that he would not join the BJP. If that is the case, said Surjewala, the doors of Congress are open for him to return along with his supporters.

"We've seen Sachin Pilot's statement that he won't join BJP. I'd like to tell him that if you don't want that, then immediately come out of the security cover of BJP's Haryana government, stop all conversations with them and come back to your home in Jaipur," Surjewala said.

