Coronavirus in India: Lok Sabha Issues Advisory For Members of Parliament; Movement of Visitors to be 'Strictly Restricted'

Indian Parliament. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 6: Amid a number of coronavirus cases detected in the national capital, the Lok Sabha or the lower wing of Indian Parliament issued a health advisory for its members on Friday. The advisory asks the MPs to ensure compliance with hygiene measures, avoid large gatherings within the Parliament premises and states that the movement of visitors would be "strictly restricted". Coronavirus in Delhi: One More Positive Case of COVID-19 Reported From Uttam Nagar, Total Cases in India Rise to 31.

The advisory would come into effect from March 11, when the Parliament would be reconvening for remainder of the Budget Session. The guidelines and curbs for the MPs and the visitors linked to them comes in the wake of several advisories issued by the Ministry of Health for the general populace and those travelling to India from abroad.

Read The Advisory Issued by Lok Sabha For MPs

Lok Sabha issues advisory for Members of Parliament (MPs) and visitors, over #CoronaVirus. pic.twitter.com/BqdwpLcZOY — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

"These measures should include hand and respiratory hygiene must be practised. Large gathering within the precincts of Parliament House Estate may be avoided. Visitors other than those, which are essential for official/operational reasons, maybe strictly restricted," stated the directions that have come to the offices of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and circulated to the office of every political party having its office inside the premises.

A total of 31 COVID-19 cases were detected in India by Friday. The numbers are far lower than neighbouring China, where the novel coronavirus wreaked havoc akin to an epidemic. The country has recorded over 3,000 deaths and around 91,000 infected patients since the virus emerged in mid-December from Wuhan city, located in the central Hubei province.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its press conference on Wednesday, announced an estimated global mortality rate due to coronavirus as 3.4 percent. The rate, though lower than what several health analysts had initially predicted, is higher than the fatalities recorded due to seasonal flu. Less than one percent of those contract the virus of seasonal flu succumb to death.