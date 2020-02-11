AAP's candidate, Gopal Rai is leading from Babarpur constituency. He is battling against BJP's Naresh Gaur. AAP candidate Abdul Rehman is leading from Seelampur constituency is leading. He is contesting against BJP’s Kaushal Kumar Mishra. Ajay Mahawar from BJP is leading against Shridutt Sharma from APP in Ghonda Assembly seat. Counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 of Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar seats begins.

Northeast Delhi, February 11: The results of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 are set to be declared today by the Election Commission of India. Counting of votes has begun at 8:00 am, and early trends are expected by 9:00 am. The voting for Delhi Assembly Elections took place on February 8. Stay with LatestLY for Live updates on the results of all assembly seats falling in Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Get all the updates of Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar seats here. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Provisional Voter Turnout at 54.65% Hints at Lower Electoral Participation as Compared to 2015.

In Seemapuri assembly constituency, Rajendra Pal Gautam from AAP fought the election against BJP ally Lok Jan Shakti Party, Sant Lal. In Rohtas Nagar, BJP fielded Jitender Mahajan against AAP’s Sarita Singh. In Seelampur, Abdul Rehman from AAP is challenged by BJP’s Kaushal Kumar Mishra. For Ghonda, Ajay Mahawar from BJP stood against Shridutt Sharma from APP. In Babarpur, APP fielded Gopal Rai against BJP’s Naresh Gaur. In Gokalpur, Ranjeet Singh from BJP stood for the election against Surendra Kumar from AAP. Mustafabad saw a fight between Jagdish Pradhan from BJP and Haji Yunus from AAP. INC’s Arbind Singh, AAP’s Durgesh Pathak and BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht are in the fray from Karawal Nagar Constituency.

Stay tuned with us to know instant updates on Assembly Elections Results 2020 for Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar constituencies here. According to ECI, a total voter turnout was 62.59 percent, 5 percent less than the 2015 polls. Exit polls have predicted AAP’s victory in Northeast Delhi.

A total voter turnout of 62.59 percent was recorded in Delhi Vidhan Sabha Polls this year, 5 percent less than the turnout in the 2015 polls. The exit polls have unanimously predicted a victory of the AAP even as the numbers differ. Stay with LatestLY to get minute by minute updates on who will win Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.