Delhi, February 8: In a stunning political upheaval, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had governed Delhi for a decade, faced a significant defeat in the 2025 Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory, marking its return to power in the capital after 27 years. This electoral shift saw several prominent AAP leaders losing their seats, signalling a dramatic change in Delhi's political landscape.

The results of the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections have dealt a severe blow to AAP, which had dominated the capital’s politics for a decade. The defeat of its top leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several cabinet ministers, signals a major setback for the party. 'Aur Lado Aapas Mein': Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's Apparent Jibe at Congress, AAP on Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results.

List of 7 AAP Heavyweights Who Lost Their Seats

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a shocking defeat in his stronghold of New Delhi, where BJP’s Parvesh Verma emerged victorious by a margin of 4,009 votes. This loss marks the end of Kejriwal’s three-term dominance in the constituency, which he had successfully retained since 2013. Kejriwal, the national convener of AAP, rose to prominence during the anti-corruption movement against the UPA government, positioning himself as a leader of change. His political journey saw him briefly sworn in as Chief Minister in 2013 before leading AAP to sweeping victories in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi elections. Delhi Election Result 2025 Winners List: Constituency-Wise List of Winning Candidates From AAP, BJP, Congress and Other Parties in Delhi Assembly Elections.

Manish Sisodia

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suffered a narrow defeat in Jangpura, losing to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah by just 675 votes. A three-time MLA from Patparganj in East Delhi, Sisodia had to switch constituencies for this election. His political career, once marked by consecutive victories in 2013, 2015, and 2020, took a dramatic turn after his arrest in 2023 in connection with a corruption case linked to the liquor policy. Having spent nearly one-and-a-half years in jail before securing bail, he faced a tough electoral battle in Jangpura, but ultimately failed to reclaim his place in the Delhi Assembly.

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Saurabh Bharadwaj, a 3-time MLA and a key minister in Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet suffered a surprising defeat in Greater Kailash, losing to BJP’s Shikha Roy by 3,139 votes. AAP had high hopes for Bharadwaj, given his tenure overseeing critical portfolios such as home, health, power, and urban development. However, despite his strong political track record, he was unable to secure a victory against Roy, a two-time councillor. His loss marked a major setback for AAP in the high-profile constituency.

Durgesh Pathak

Durgesh Pathak, a prominent AAP leader and a member of the party’s political affairs committee and national executive, faced defeat in Rajinder Nagar, losing to BJP’s Umang Bajaj by 1,231 votes. Pathak had secured the seat in the 2022 by-election and was renominated by the party for this election. However, despite his past victory and strong party backing, he was unable to retain his position, marking yet another significant loss for AAP in Delhi.

Somnath Bharti

Another prominent AAP leader, Somnath Bharti, faced defeat in Malviya Nagar, losing to BJP’s Satish Upadhyay, a former councillor, by a margin of 1,971 votes. Bharti, a well-known face in AAP, had previously served as an MLA from the constituency but failed to secure a win this time. A seasoned lawyer practising in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, Somnath Bharti has been the MLA from Malviya Nagar since 2013.

Satyendra Jain

Meanwhile, former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, who had twice represented Shakur Basti, also suffered a major setback. Jain, a key figure in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, was arrested in 2022 in a corruption case. He lost to BJP’s Karnail Singh, further adding to AAP’s series of defeats in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Raghuvinder Shokeen

Raghuvinder Shokeen, a key AAP leader, contested the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 but faced defeat. Representing the party in past elections, Shokeen had played a crucial role in AAP’s organizational efforts. However, this time, he was unable to secure victory against the BJP candidate, marking another setback for the party in the polls.The Nangloi Jat constituency saw an intense battle between AAP’s Raghuvinder Shokeen and BJP’s Manoj Kumar Shokeen. Despite putting up a tough fight, Raghuvinder Shokeen fell short, marking another setback for AAP in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

