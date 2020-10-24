Dhoraiya (SC), also referred to as Dhuraiya or Dhauraiya, is the vidhan sabha segment based in Banka district of Bihar. The seat will be contested in first phase of assembly elections 2020 in the state. The constituency is considered to be a Janata Dal (United) bastion, being won by the party since the last five polls. Voting in Dhoraiya will be held on October 28, whereas, the outcome will be out on November 10 when the Election Commission declare the results of all seats.

Notably, the seat of Dhoraiya is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. The constituency is among the 71 assembly segments that will go to polls in the first phase of elections in Bihar. The seat, since 2009 when a bypoll was conducted, is being represented by JD(U)'s Manish Kumar. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 1 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

The Mahagathbandhan candidate from Dhoraiya seat is Bhudeo Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The rival NDA camp allowed JD(U) to contest from the seat. The latter has retained Manish Kumar, the incumbent three-time MLA from the seat, as its candidate.

The electoral battle in Bihar is the first major elections after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion polls have largely given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite projecting an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).