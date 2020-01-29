From Sports to Politics: As Saina Nehwal Joins BJP, Here's A Look At Sportspersons Who Took The Political Plunge In The Recent Past

Saina Nehwal Joins BJP at Party Office. (Photo Credits: Twitter/BJP)

New Delhi, January 29: Renowned shuttler and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal on Wednesday took to the political court as she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ace badminton player joined (long) list of sportspersons who entered the world of politics. Several sportspersons joined politics in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and in the state assembly polls. Saina Nehwal Joins BJP Along WIth Sister Chandranshu, Ace Badminton Player Begins Political Career, Says 'Want to Work Hard Like PM Narendra Modi'.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir and veteran wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat joined the BJP last year. Former captain of India hockey team Sandeep Singh also joined the BJP on August 12, 2019.

While Singh won from Pehowa assembly seat in Haryana in the assembly elections, Dutt and Phogat lost. Another Olympic medal-winning pugilist, Vijendra Singh, joined the Congress party before the Lok Sabha Elections last year.

Olympic shooting medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who won silver for India in the Athens Olympics in 2004 Olympics in Athens, was former Union minister and is a prominent BJP leader.

Former cricketer Kirti Azad has also had a long inning in politics. The former BJP leader joined the Congress recently. Another cricketer, Navjot Singh Sidhu, also joined the Congress after serving as an MP from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket.