New Delhi, August 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. On this auspicious day, they wished the nation and prayed for prosperity of the nation.

"Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over," PM Modi tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared a greeting card on his Twitter handle.

See PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2020

See President of India's Greeting to The Nation

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया! 'गणेश चतुर्थी' च्या सर्व देशवासियांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. हा उत्सव भारतीयांच्या उत्साहाचे आणि आनंदाचे प्रतीक आहे. विघ्नहर्ता गणपती बाप्पा च्या कृपेने कोविड१९ ची साथ समाप्त होवो आणि देशवासियांचे आयुष्य सुखी व निरोगी राहो अशी माझी प्रार्थना आहे. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 22, 2020

Amit Shah Wishes Nation on Ganesh Chaturthi

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, Tweets Rahul Gandhi

The festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi were dampened to an extent this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Restrictions have been imposed by most state governments to prevent mass congregations, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

